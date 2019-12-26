ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $401,256.00 and approximately $55,950.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.