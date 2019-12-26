ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $662,688.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.93 or 0.05959981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029570 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023977 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

