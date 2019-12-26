Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Zillow Group reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 203,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,504. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.