Zippie (ZIPT) Trading 171.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 171.3% against the US dollar. Zippie has a market capitalization of $879,355.00 and approximately $7,702.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.01193644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

