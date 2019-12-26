Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/12/2019 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA. “

12/10/2019 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $103.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2019 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA. “

Shares of ZM stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,000.00. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $872,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,049 shares of company stock worth $20,586,493 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

