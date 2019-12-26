Zoomba (ZBA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 79.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Zoomba has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $3,231.00 and $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoomba Coin Profile

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

