ZPER Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,332.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, HitBTC and Allbit. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $917,238.00 and approximately $2,332.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00331676 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003606 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010210 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Allbit, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.