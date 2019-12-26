ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $27,886.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00019041 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01229514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.