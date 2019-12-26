ZUM TOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $27,392.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $27,392.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00626077 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003576 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,867,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,867,687 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.