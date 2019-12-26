ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $30,146.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $30,146.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00632018 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003550 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,017,995,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,847,995,487 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.