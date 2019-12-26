ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $867,495.00 and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

