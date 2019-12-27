$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Clearfield reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearfield.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

CLFD remained flat at $$14.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 million, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

