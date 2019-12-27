$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Israel Chemicals posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 70.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the second quarter worth $3,502,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 718,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,705,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Israel Chemicals has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

