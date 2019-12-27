-$0.08 EPS Expected for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Vivint Solar reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSLR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 87,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $657,783.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,300.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,286. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 198,902 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,832,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 549.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 1,115,609 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.76. 426,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,376. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

