-$0.17 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.24). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,820. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

