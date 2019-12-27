-$0.19 EPS Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Diplomat Pharmacy posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,073,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPLO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $301.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.92. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

