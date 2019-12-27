-$0.26 EPS Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.35). Orthopediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $739.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.21. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $47.82.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,373,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

