$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.75. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iheartmedia.

Get Iheartmedia alerts:

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $948.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iheartmedia in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Iheartmedia stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39. Iheartmedia has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $19.00.

Iheartmedia Company Profile

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iheartmedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iheartmedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iheartmedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.