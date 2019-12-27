$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.72. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.19.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. 28,084,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,405,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $317.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

