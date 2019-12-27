$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.63. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,318,000 after acquiring an additional 278,461 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $75,114,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 28.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 303,271 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. 347,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,250. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

