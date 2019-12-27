$0.71 EPS Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.98.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $744,152. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. 25,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,594. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

