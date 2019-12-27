-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Forty Seven posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTSV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of FTSV stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,728,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 595.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

