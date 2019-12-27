-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Forty Seven posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTSV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of FTSV stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,728,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 595.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forty Seven (FTSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply