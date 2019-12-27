$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.81. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GWB. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

GWB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

