$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

In related news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,299,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 383,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average of $121.19. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $133.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

