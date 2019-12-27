-$0.89 EPS Expected for Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.63). Neovasc reported earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

NVCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Neovasc by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 73,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,659. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.