0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,755.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000323 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

