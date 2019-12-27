0x (ZRX) Hits Market Cap of $112.60 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $112.60 million and $12.79 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, DigiFinex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01246431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Zebpay, Gate.io, Koinex, BitMart, Bitbns, IDEX, Iquant, HitBTC, ABCC, AirSwap, Poloniex, OKEx, Mercatox, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, WazirX, Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, Independent Reserve, FCoin, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Crex24, BitBay, Huobi, Hotbit, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Coinone, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Tokenomy, DDEX, Liqui and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

