0xcert Achieves Market Cap of $385,996.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $385,996.00 and $52,483.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.90 or 0.05900440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023535 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

