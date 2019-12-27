$1.00 EPS Expected for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) to report $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.89. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion.

FCAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,618. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,703,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 14,058.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,378,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,507,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,919,000 after acquiring an additional 762,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

