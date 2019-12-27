$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.