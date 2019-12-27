-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.01). Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($4.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Odonate Therapeutics.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19.

ODT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.18. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,219. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 14,075,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,422,000 after acquiring an additional 989,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 672,721 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,876,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,363,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.