$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems also posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 51.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

