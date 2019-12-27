$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. IDEX reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

IDEX stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $487,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,131 shares in the company, valued at $671,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

