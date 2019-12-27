$104.46 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report sales of $104.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.10 million and the lowest is $102.70 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $76.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $406.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.70 million to $408.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $453.96 million, with estimates ranging from $448.12 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NEO opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 227.38 and a beta of 1.04. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $3,118,455.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,947.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 293,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

