$12.77 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.24. Alphabet also reported earnings of $12.77 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $46.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.84 to $47.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $54.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.73 to $60.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,987,000 after acquiring an additional 224,932 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,354.64. 1,160,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,326.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,220.43. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,007.00 and a twelve month high of $1,364.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $934.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

