$12.78 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will post sales of $12.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the lowest is $12.66 million. Zynex reported sales of $9.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $44.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.97 million to $44.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.21 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $63.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE ZYXI opened at $8.04 on Friday. Zynex has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

