$15.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $15.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.22 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $14.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $59.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.11 billion to $59.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.94 billion to $62.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.57.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $392.30 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $248.20 and a 1 year high of $399.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.80 and its 200-day moving average is $376.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

