$15.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $15.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.22 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $14.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $59.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.11 billion to $59.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.94 billion to $62.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.57.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $392.30 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $248.20 and a 1 year high of $399.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.80 and its 200-day moving average is $376.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply