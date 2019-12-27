$17.00 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce $17.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.69 billion to $17.38 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $68.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.06 billion to $69.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $71.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.02 billion to $73.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

