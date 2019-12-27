$177.05 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $177.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $185.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $154.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $851.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $854.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $904.11 million, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $914.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

ROAD stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $12,930,000.00. Corporate insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 545.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,310,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

