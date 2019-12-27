$192.96 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce sales of $192.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.10 million to $195.68 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $159.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $787.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.40 million to $793.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $878.95 million, with estimates ranging from $837.20 million to $959.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $459,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,487.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,373. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

