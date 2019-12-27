1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Achieves $70.94 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $70.94 million and approximately $239,549.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00024453 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002454 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,869,719 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

