$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

BHC stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

