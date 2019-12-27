$2.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total value of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,558 shares of company stock valued at $898,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 213,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.10. 214,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $193.83 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.