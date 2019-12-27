21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 486,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 28th total of 363,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $756.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.97. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,749,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

