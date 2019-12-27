$238.96 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce sales of $238.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.44 million and the lowest is $233.46 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $235.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $935.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $927.90 million to $941.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $974.88 million, with estimates ranging from $929.44 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

