$24.73 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will report sales of $24.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $26.40 million. Identiv posted sales of $21.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $89.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.49 million to $89.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.10 million, with estimates ranging from $100.87 million to $102.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Identiv stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Identiv has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

