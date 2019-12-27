$316.83 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $316.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.90 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $303.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In related news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,505. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 267.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

