$326.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce sales of $326.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $155.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,000 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $14,630,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 33.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 838,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $43,603,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 626,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,076,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

