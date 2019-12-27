$337.29 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report sales of $337.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.62 million and the highest is $350.72 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $340.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

Signature Bank stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $99.83 and a 52-week high of $137.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 411.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.