$345.14 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce sales of $345.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.95 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $381.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Cowen set a $118.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

